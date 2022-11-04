Kyrie Irving Has More Time to Spend With His Family Amid NBA Suspension

On Nov. 3, 2022, the Nets issued an official statement.

"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance."