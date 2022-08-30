T-Pain's Kids Secretly Love His Dad Jokes — "I’m Always Looking for Ways to Make My Family Laugh" (EXCLUSIVE)

So, in a match made in heaven, T-Pain is teaming up with Laffy Taffy to judge the candy brand's joke-writing contest, dubbed "Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper." The rapper and singer will be picking the winner for the “best laff,” who will win a grand prize of $5,000.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, T-Pain opened up about what he's looking for in a good joke, how his kids react to his "dad jokes," and his own comedy dreams.