T-Pain Had The Absolute Best Tweets During The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Finale

On Sunday, the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones aired, and of course everyone freaked out on Twitter over Dany and Jon Snow finally making incestuous love, stupid Littlefinger's death, and the frustrations of having to wait two freaking years to see this story get wrapped up. Amongst those freaking was music artist T-Pain , much to fans' amusement:

That is just a small sampling of the wonder that is T-Pain live-tweeting GoT. Please enjoy all his contributions in full, and take a walk down memory lane from your viewing experience this weekend:

Get up off yo knees bitch. It's a bit late to be cryin. You been creepin on stark women for 20 years. TAKE THIS BLADE HOE!!!! #GameOfThrones

I need to see a pregnancy test because she gon keep bringin up this baby wit no proof. #GameOfThrones

The mountain been sleep for a whole season. This is why you don't stick your dick in crazy #GameOfThrones

"Where's the rest of it?!?!!" about sums it all up. T-Pain is the voice of the nation!

Episode 5 of Season 7 of Game of Thrones, "Eastwatch," was packed full of some pretty incredible moments and fans are already chomping at the bit for next week's episode.

However, the most important detail from the show probably flew right past you, despite the fact that it seemingly foreshadows one of the biggest possible conflicts in the series, and blows a huge point in the plot wide open.

This is a massive potential spoiler, so if you're the type of person to get annoyed by that, then it's probably best you don't keep reading.

But of course you can't help yourself, so I want you to sit back and consider last night's scene between Samwell Tarly and Gilly as she pores over the diary of High Septon Maynard. Tarly's a bit preoccupied with his work, as is usually the case, when Gilly asks him a seemingly innocuous question:

"What does annulment mean?"

Sam, too busy to pay serious attention to what Gilly asks, says it means ending one marriage so a person can marry someone else. Then Gilly follows up and says that the annulment was for a "Prince Raggar," and since Jon Snow is the love child of Prince Rhaeger and Lyanna Stark, that means that the Targaryen King very well may have technically ended his marriage, married a woman he was madly in love with (Lyanna) and birthed a son who is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.