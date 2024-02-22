Home > Television > Reality TV Ken Jeong Might Be Absent From 'I Can See Your Voice' for a While, but He Has a Sub Ken Jeong has been the de-facto host of 'I Can See Your Voice' for three seaons, but he may be gone for a while. He's working on multiple shows. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Thanks in no small part to Fox having popularized the competitive musical formula in the past, the network has no shortage of increasingly bombastic and bizarre reality game shows and competitions centered around singers. This includes shows like I Can See Your Voice. Having first premiered in 2020, the show has contestants try to pick out bad singers from a random group with the help of a weekly rotating door of celebrity panelists.

The series is hosted by comedic actor Ken Jeong, best known for his roles in the Hangover film franchise and the comedy series Community. Ken has hosted the series for three seasons and counting, but he has been mysteriously absent in the latter half of the show's February 2024 run. Fans are curious as to what might have happened to Ken and when he'll be coming back to the show. Here's what we know so far about Ken Jeong's hosting duties on I Can See Your Voice.

Source: Fox

Ken Jeong has been off duty from 'I Can See Your Voice,' but there's probably a good reason why.

While it isn't unheard of for a game show host to take a rest from their duties every now and then, it's certainly noticeable when it does happen. As far as Ken goes, he's been the host of I Can See Your Voice for every single episode leading up to February 2024. However, he was absent for the Feb. 14 and Feb. 21 episodes of the series. Former Community co-star Joel McHale stepped in as a substitute in Ken's absence for both episodes.

Fans were curious as to why Ken was absent at all from the show. Interestingly enough, Ken even posted a video on Twitter shortly after watching Joel's Feb. 21 episode. "Love you Joel," he expressed happily as the credits rolled on his fellow Greendale alumnus, although he didn't indicate his current status. While there were a few concerns over Ken Jeong's health at the time, there may be a more reasonable explanation for his absence for recording these episodes.

For one, he's still pulling double duty between I Can See Your Voice and his usual stint as a panelist on The Masked Singer. It's possible that his recording for the latest season of one show conflicted with the other, prompting his need for a substitute. However, that's never been an issue before. Ken Jeong has hosted entire seasons of I Can See Your Voice without it interfering with The Masked Singer. In previous years, however, he didn't have his own talk show at the time.

Thank you sooooo much for watching #ICanSeeYourVoice and LOVE YOU @joelmchale 💛💜💛💜💛💜🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2KmUW66WKx — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 22, 2024