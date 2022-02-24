How Does the Fox Singing Competition Show 'I Can See Your Voice' Work?

If the contestant chooses to pursue the "Home Truths" aspect of the game, then round four takes us to the homes of each of the singers for some deeper digging. This optional round gives the contestant and panelists the opportunity to get a closer look at the home lives of each of the mystery singers through self-shot videos — but the catch is that, at the end of the round, the contestant must eliminate two singers.

The fifth round is Q&A time, in which the contestant can pick one of the two remaining singers and have 30 seconds to ask them anything about their musical background. From there, they will eliminate whoever they think is the worst singer. In the end, the rule is that the participant will have to choose whether they want to walk away with the money they've won so far, or risk it all on the notion that the remaining singer is a good one.