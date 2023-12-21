Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Are Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Actually a Thing? Let's Check out Their Relationship Timeline Let's take a theoretical look into Bradley Cooper's and Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline. The two celebrities have sparked dating rumors in 2023. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 21 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Rumors about a relationship between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have circulated throughout 2023.

The two of them have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

As of this writing, their relationship status remains unclear.

Just as we can become all too invested in confirmed celebrity relationships, there's just as much we can track based on some heavy rumors surrounding two famous folks who are seen together a lot. To that end, actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid have been generating a lot of buzz recently. Toward the end of 2023, they've been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking some serious speculation about their potential romance.

Now to be clear, it hasn't actually been confirmed whether or not they're actually dating. As of this writing, neither of them have confirmed any romantic feelings or connection with the other. However, some of the signs we've seen over the last few months of 2023 have been impossible to ignore. Let's take a look at their current relationship timeline and try to draw some conclusions.

Oct. 5, 2023: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are seen together for the first time.

Source: Getty Images

Bradley still maintains a platonic familial relationship with former lover Irina Shayk. Meanwhile, Gigi broke up with Leonardo DiCaprio earlier in February (probably when Leo realized that she was older than 25). Despite this, The Daily Mail reported that Bradley and Gigi were spotted together at Via Carota in New York City. The two of them were even seen climbing into the same car and driving away together. They were photographed again together days later.

Oct. 9, 2023: A source comes forward about the nature of their relationship.

Shortly after being pictured together on multiple occasions in New York City, PEOPLE put out an exclusive report in which an anonymous source confirmed that they were "having fun" together. However, they were apparently keeping things casual at the time. Per the source, "[Gigi is] independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all." However, they did mention that Gigi apparently had a crush on Bradley "for a while."

Oct. 16-23, 2023: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid continue taking weekend trips.

October 20th: Video of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper out and about in New York. pic.twitter.com/6K37JF7nc7 — Gigi Hadid Media (@GigiHadidMedia) October 20, 2023

PEOPLE kept track of their activity for a few days and consistently saw them taking "weekend trips" outside of New York City. They were again spotted in the rain taking a stroll together later that month. The two of them were later seen in Pennsylvania on another getaway.

Dec. 14, 2023: Bradley buys a new home closer to Gigi's family.

Bradley Cooper buying Pennsylvania home near Gigi Hadid’s family farm https://t.co/DNgdQ3E37Z pic.twitter.com/ahMNwY6Zof — Page Six (@PageSix) December 14, 2023

In mid-December, Page Six reported that the Maestro star had already bought a home in Pennsylvania that's located close to Gigi's $4 million horse farm.

Dec. 20, 2023: Bradley is caught leaving Gigi Hadid's apartment.

Bradley Cooper was seen leaving Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York City carrying a big "Guest In Residence" bag. pic.twitter.com/t4Ngf9kQZh — 21 (@21metgala) December 20, 2023

While this one can be more loosely interpreted, this particular sighting is certainly auspicious given the rumors so far. In late December 2023, Bradley Cooper was reportedly seen leaving Gigi Hadid's apartment in New York City. The sheer proximity of Bradley to Gigi's home can't be a coincidence, can it?

