Inside John Mayer's Incredible 18-Year Friendship With Late Actor Bob Saget: "I Love You, Bob"

On Jan. 9, comedian Bob Saget, most known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65 years old.

Since his unexpected passing, many celebrities who were close to him took to social media to pay tribute. Among those who spoke out were Full House stars John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson.