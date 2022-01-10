What Was Bob Saget's Net Worth at the Time of His Passing?

From 1989 to 1997, Bob made a name for himself as the hilarious host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. For 191 episodes of the show, he added jokes and commentary for live audiences to appreciate. Another huge sitcom Bob was part of was How I Met Your Mother. He narrated 208 episodes of the show! Since he wasn’t visually seen in any episodes of How I Met Your Mother, this was one of his lesser-known roles.