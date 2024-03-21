Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Who Is Poodle Moth on Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer'? The Judges Suspect a Country Singer We never thought we'd see a Poodle Moth on this show, and now we need to know who's inside of the impressive costume. By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 12:10 a.m. ET Source: FOX

The fun of The Masked Singer comes in guessing who is bringing these inexplicable characters to life. The show first premiered in 2019 with celebrities such as Gladys Knight, LaToya Jackson, Donny Osmond, and more dressed in kooky costumes designed by Marina Toybina. Marina is really responsible for bringing these characters to life — from aliens and monsters to a Jack in the Box and now a poodle moth, there's never a shortage of visual creativity.

Article continues below advertisement

So far in Season 11, which premiered on March 6, 2024, Book was revealed to be Kevin Hart and Savannah Chrisley was revealed to be the Afghan Hound. As we get deeper into the season, we're sure to meet more characters and more celebrities behind them. In Episode 3, a Billy Joel-themed night brought us the mysterious Poodle Moth. But who is the celebrity behind the mask?

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 3 Clues: Cowboy hat

American Flag

Book

Says she was discovered

Six candles

Billy Joel Night clue: Opry. Poodle Moth said, "I felt like a big shot when I performed at the Grand Ole Opry."

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Poodle Moth mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 3 Guesses: Robin: Trisha Yearwood

Rita: Wynonna Judd

Ken: Rita Wilson

So, who is Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...