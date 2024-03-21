Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer

Who Is Poodle Moth on Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer'? The Judges Suspect a Country Singer

We never thought we'd see a Poodle Moth on this show, and now we need to know who's inside of the impressive costume.

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 12:10 a.m. ET

Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer' Episode 3
Source: FOX

The fun of The Masked Singer comes in guessing who is bringing these inexplicable characters to life. The show first premiered in 2019 with celebrities such as Gladys Knight, LaToya Jackson, Donny Osmond, and more dressed in kooky costumes designed by Marina Toybina. Marina is really responsible for bringing these characters to life — from aliens and monsters to a Jack in the Box and now a poodle moth, there's never a shortage of visual creativity.

Article continues below advertisement

So far in Season 11, which premiered on March 6, 2024, Book was revealed to be Kevin Hart and Savannah Chrisley was revealed to be the Afghan Hound. As we get deeper into the season, we're sure to meet more characters and more celebrities behind them. In Episode 3, a Billy Joel-themed night brought us the mysterious Poodle Moth. But who is the celebrity behind the mask?

Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer' Episode 3
Source: FOX
Article continues below advertisement

Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 3 Clues:

  • Cowboy hat
  • American Flag
  • Book
  • Says she was discovered
  • Six candles
  • Billy Joel Night clue: Opry. Poodle Moth said, "I felt like a big shot when I performed at the Grand Ole Opry."
Tricia Yearwood, Wynonna Judd, and Rita Wilson
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Poodle Moth mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 3 Guesses:

So, who is Poodle Moth on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...

Poodle Moth hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

[SPOILER] Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Tonight!

The Kate Middleton 'Masked Singer' Conspiracy Theory and More of the Wildest Rumors

Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' Revealed to Be This Reality TV Star (SPOILERS)

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.