Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' Revealed to Be This Reality TV Star (SPOILERS) “Like the Lion, it takes courage to be on TV. Especially with the characters of my family,” Afghan Hound said. By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 13 2024, Updated 9:01 p.m. ET Source: FOX Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'

When discussing acting and what it means to slip into someone else entirely, Gary Oldman once addressed the incredible artistry that is finding the right ensemble. He said that a costume is "so important for an actor," and added that it "absolutely helps to get into character; it's the closest thing to you, it touches you. Some actors like to go into make-up and then put their clothes on, but I like to dress first; that's my routine."

Article continues below advertisement

There is no better show on television that understands the importance of a really great costume quite like The Masked Singer. Some may write it off as a silly reality competition series, but astute fans know better than to scoff at what happens to a performer when they wholly embody another thing. In Season 11, the Afghan Hound aims to leave the judges howling with joy. Who is this performing pooch with flowing hair and style? Here's what we know.

Source: FOX (L-R): Judges Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora

Article continues below advertisement

Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 2 Clues: Shark tooth

T-shirt hanging on a clothesline

TV remote

Family picture depicting a mom, dad, two brothers, and Afghan Hound herself

Her family was “together … until recently”

Golden house keychain with a key

Rainbow

Wizard of Oz Night Clue: Cowardly Lion’s Courage badge. Afghan Hound said, “Like the Lion, it takes courage to be on TV. Especially with the characters of my family.”

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Olivia Jade, Sistine Stallone, and Booke Hogan

Article continues below advertisement

Afghan on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

So, who is Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…