Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' Revealed to Be This Reality TV Star (SPOILERS)
“Like the Lion, it takes courage to be on TV. Especially with the characters of my family,” Afghan Hound said.
When discussing acting and what it means to slip into someone else entirely, Gary Oldman once addressed the incredible artistry that is finding the right ensemble. He said that a costume is "so important for an actor," and added that it "absolutely helps to get into character; it's the closest thing to you, it touches you. Some actors like to go into make-up and then put their clothes on, but I like to dress first; that's my routine."
There is no better show on television that understands the importance of a really great costume quite like The Masked Singer. Some may write it off as a silly reality competition series, but astute fans know better than to scoff at what happens to a performer when they wholly embody another thing. In Season 11, the Afghan Hound aims to leave the judges howling with joy. Who is this performing pooch with flowing hair and style? Here's what we know.
Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 2 Clues:
- Shark tooth
- T-shirt hanging on a clothesline
- TV remote
- Family picture depicting a mom, dad, two brothers, and Afghan Hound herself
- Her family was “together … until recently”
- Golden house keychain with a key
- Rainbow
- Wizard of Oz Night Clue: Cowardly Lion’s Courage badge. Afghan Hound said, “Like the Lion, it takes courage to be on TV. Especially with the characters of my family.”
Afghan on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Episode 2 Guesses:
- Ken — Olivia Jade
- Rita — Sistine Stallone
- Jenny — Brooke Hogan
So, who is Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
She was only with us for one episode before Afghan Hound was revealed to be none other than reality star Savannah Chrisley. We’re impressed by her persistence and bravery, both in dealing with her family’s current situation and in electing to appear on The Masked Singer when — as she admits herself — she can’t really sing.
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.