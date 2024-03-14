Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer

Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' Revealed to Be This Reality TV Star (SPOILERS)

“Like the Lion, it takes courage to be on TV. Especially with the characters of my family,” Afghan Hound said.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Mar. 13 2024, Updated 9:01 p.m. ET

Afghan Hound from Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'

When discussing acting and what it means to slip into someone else entirely, Gary Oldman once addressed the incredible artistry that is finding the right ensemble. He said that a costume is "so important for an actor," and added that it "absolutely helps to get into character; it's the closest thing to you, it touches you. Some actors like to go into make-up and then put their clothes on, but I like to dress first; that's my routine."

Article continues below advertisement

There is no better show on television that understands the importance of a really great costume quite like The Masked Singer. Some may write it off as a silly reality competition series, but astute fans know better than to scoff at what happens to a performer when they wholly embody another thing. In Season 11, the Afghan Hound aims to leave the judges howling with joy. Who is this performing pooch with flowing hair and style? Here's what we know.

Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora
Source: FOX

(L-R): Judges Robin Thicke, Jenn McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora

Article continues below advertisement

Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 2 Clues:

  • Shark tooth
  • T-shirt hanging on a clothesline
  • TV remote
  • Family picture depicting a mom, dad, two brothers, and Afghan Hound herself
  • Her family was “together … until recently”
  • Golden house keychain with a key
  • Rainbow
  • Wizard of Oz Night Clue: Cowardly Lion’s Courage badge. Afghan Hound said, “Like the Lion, it takes courage to be on TV. Especially with the characters of my family.”
Olivia Jade, Sistine Stallone, and Booke Hogan
Source: Getty Images

(L-R): Olivia Jade, Sistine Stallone, and Booke Hogan

Article continues below advertisement

Afghan on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Episode 2 Guesses:

So, who is Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

She was only with us for one episode before Afghan Hound was revealed to be none other than reality star Savannah Chrisley. We’re impressed by her persistence and bravery, both in dealing with her family’s current situation and in electing to appear on The Masked Singer when — as she admits herself — she can’t really sing.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 (SPOILERS)

Nicole Scherzinger Left 'The Masked Singer' to Focus on Another Project — Will She Return?

Who Is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know About This Fun Season 11 Character

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.