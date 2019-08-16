Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sistine Rose Is Proving That Acting Chops Run in the Family

The children of celebrities have a tendency to follow in their famous parents' footsteps. Take Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Aniston, who all have an actor parent, for example.

Then there is the likes of Kaia Gerber, Dylan Lee, and Maya Hawke who have two famous parents. Now, Sylvester Stallone's middle daughter, Sistine Rose Stallone, is set to make her acting debut in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Who is Sistine Rose Stallone and which of her co-stars is the daughter of an Oscar winner? Keep scrolling for details!

Who is Sistine Rose Stallone? You may already recognize her from the Golden Globes. Sylvester Stallone has three daughters with his third wife Jennifer Flavin, whom he married in 1997. Sistine is the middle sister to Sophia and Scarlet. The three girls were Miss Golden Globe in 2017.

The honor of Miss (or occasionally, Mr.) Golden Globe is given each year to the child of an actor to pass out the awards to winners. The Stallone sisters were the first group to hold the honor, and it put the three on the map of celebrity kids to watch.

Source: Getty

Sistine was originally focused on modeling, and was working as one when she got the Miss Golden Globes gig at the age of 18. She was first signed with IMG models where she worked on Dolce and Gabbana campaigns and walked in a Chanel runway show. Since shifting her focus to acting, she now works with the Brookside Artist Management entertainment agency. Sistine spoke out about how her debut role in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged meant she was receiving a ton of acting advice from her famous dad.

Sistine noted that she and her dad have a tight bond, and that he would FaceTime her a ton while she was shooting the movie. With his extensive action movie experience, it is no surprise that Sylvester would have some pointers. At the LA premiere of the movie, she told Entertainment Tonight that Sylvester "wanted the director's note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on — which I don't think would've play out well."

She's not about to let her growing fame get to her head, either. Sistine also talked about her love for The Real Housewives franchise, and that her dad indulges in watching some reality TV shows too, like Dancing With the Stars. Sistine isn't the only daughter of a famous actor or former Miss Golden Globe in her new film either.

Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, is Sistine's co-star. In addition to having famous dads, Sistine and Corinne also have the connection that they were both Miss Golden Globe. Corinne took on the role in 2016, just one year before Sistine and her sisters had the title. Corinne has been a fixture on the red carpet for years, as she often accompanies her dad to premieres. The 25-year-old model transitioned to acting for 47 Meters Down: Uncaged too and another role that's in the post-production stage.

Source: Getty

Before taking her acting and modeling career to the next level, Corinne graduated from USC in 2016. She has been the DJ for Jamie's reality competition show Beat Shazam for the show's second and third seasons. She is next set to appear in the movie All-Star Weekend alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Eva Longoria. Jamie wrote and directed All-Star Weekend.