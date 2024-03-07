Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Who Is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know About This Fun Season 11 Character 'The Masked Singer' is back for Season 11 and Lovebird is one character that sure has us racking our brains. By Kelly Corbett Mar. 6 2024, Published 8:43 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Oh, the chokehold that The Masked Singer has on America as fans try to guess the identity of crooning costumed celebrities! Season 11 of Fox's hit competition series premiered on March 6, with an episode dubbed "Rita We Love Your Ora." The episode featured a stellar performance by the one and only Rita Ora, who has joined the celebrity judges panel, replacing longtime judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Rita is joined by returning judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and host Nick Cannon. Throughout the season, these celebrity experts are tasked with accurately guessing the talent behind the mask — which is a lot more detective work than one would think.

That said, there has been a lot of talk about one Season 11 contender in particular, the Lovebird. This colorful tropical bird seemingly has enough love to go around for everyone. But who on earth is inside this fun getup? Here's what we know.

Source: Fox Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora during the Season 11 premiere of 'The Masked Singer.'

Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 1 Clues: Wedding cake with only a groom on top

Watch displaying No. 1

Most Lovable Trophy

Gold Cleats

Roses

Dice showing 3 and 2

A television that says "Leading Man." Lovebird said, "I may make for a great lovebird, but you know I’m even better as a leading man."

Source: Getty Images

Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lovebird mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 1 Guesses: Ken — Travis Kelce

Rita — Odell Beckham Junior

Jenny — Nick Viall

Source: Fox Lovebird during Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer.'

So, who is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…