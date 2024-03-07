Who Is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know About This Fun Season 11 Character
'The Masked Singer' is back for Season 11 and Lovebird is one character that sure has us racking our brains.
Oh, the chokehold that The Masked Singer has on America as fans try to guess the identity of crooning costumed celebrities! Season 11 of Fox's hit competition series premiered on March 6, with an episode dubbed "Rita We Love Your Ora." The episode featured a stellar performance by the one and only Rita Ora, who has joined the celebrity judges panel, replacing longtime judge Nicole Scherzinger.
Rita is joined by returning judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and host Nick Cannon. Throughout the season, these celebrity experts are tasked with accurately guessing the talent behind the mask — which is a lot more detective work than one would think.
That said, there has been a lot of talk about one Season 11 contender in particular, the Lovebird. This colorful tropical bird seemingly has enough love to go around for everyone. But who on earth is inside this fun getup? Here's what we know.
Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 1 Clues:
- Wedding cake with only a groom on top
- Watch displaying No. 1
- Most Lovable Trophy
- Gold Cleats
- Roses
- Dice showing 3 and 2
- A television that says "Leading Man." Lovebird said, "I may make for a great lovebird, but you know I’m even better as a leading man."
Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lovebird mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Episode 1 Guesses:
- Ken — Travis Kelce
- Rita — Odell Beckham Junior
- Jenny — Nick Viall
So, who is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Lovebird's identity hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.