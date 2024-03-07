Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer

Who Is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know About This Fun Season 11 Character

'The Masked Singer' is back for Season 11 and Lovebird is one character that sure has us racking our brains.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Mar. 6 2024, Published 8:43 p.m. ET

lovebird during the season 11 premiere of the masked singer on fox
Source: Fox

Oh, the chokehold that The Masked Singer has on America as fans try to guess the identity of crooning costumed celebrities! Season 11 of Fox's hit competition series premiered on March 6, with an episode dubbed "Rita We Love Your Ora." The episode featured a stellar performance by the one and only Rita Ora, who has joined the celebrity judges panel, replacing longtime judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita is joined by returning judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and host Nick Cannon. Throughout the season, these celebrity experts are tasked with accurately guessing the talent behind the mask — which is a lot more detective work than one would think.

That said, there has been a lot of talk about one Season 11 contender in particular, the Lovebird. This colorful tropical bird seemingly has enough love to go around for everyone. But who on earth is inside this fun getup? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement
Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora during the Season 11 premiere of 'The Masked Singer.'
Source: Fox

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora during the Season 11 premiere of 'The Masked Singer.'

Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 1 Clues:

  • Wedding cake with only a groom on top
  • Watch displaying No. 1
  • Most Lovable Trophy
  • Gold Cleats
  • Roses
  • Dice showing 3 and 2
  • A television that says "Leading Man." Lovebird said, "I may make for a great lovebird, but you know I’m even better as a leading man."
Article continues below advertisement
Travis Kelce, Odell Beckham Junior, Nick Viall
Source: Getty Images

Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Lovebird mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 1 Guesses:

  • Ken — Travis Kelce
  • Rita — Odell Beckham Junior
  • Jenny — Nick Viall
Article continues below advertisement
Lovebird during Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer.'
Source: Fox

Lovebird during Season 11 of 'The Masked Singer.'

So, who is Lovebird on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Lovebird's identity hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

How Much Do 'Masked Singer' Celebrities Get Paid? It's a Closely Guarded Secret

John Schneider Lost His Wife to Cancer — Here's an Update on How He's Doing Now

All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 (SPOILERS)

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.