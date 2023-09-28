Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 (SPOILERS) 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 reveals: a handy list of everyone who has been unmasked so far on the most recent season of our favorite singing show. By Distractify Staff Sep. 28 2023, Published 9:14 a.m. ET Source: FOX

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 10 of The Masked Singer. Season 10 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Sept. 26, 2023, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.

We're keeping a running list of all the reveals this season. Be sure to check back after each episode to see who has been unmasked!

Anonymouse — Demi Lovato

Source: FOX

Anonymouse was revealed as part of the Season 10 kickoff special on Sept. 10, 2023. She sang Heart's "What About Love" and gave several clues, including the fact that she's been on "one special list times 100," she started her career young, and had some connection to Nick Jonas. Nicole Scherzinger was able to put the clues together and correctly guess that Anonymouse was Demi Lovato.

Rubber Ducky — Anthony Anderson

Source: FOX

Rubber Ducky was revealed during the official Season 10 premiere on Sept. 27, 2023. He sang "Come on Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners and gave several clues, including the fact that his "family is full of stars," he tried stand-up comedy, and had some connection to Leonardo DiCaprio. Ken Jeong was able to put the clues together and correctly guess that Rubber Ducky was Anthony Anderson.

S'More — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who S'more is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when S'more is eliminated!

Cow — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Cow is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Cow is eliminated!

Gazelle — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Gazelle is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Gazelle is eliminated!

Diver — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Diver is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Diver is eliminated!

Tiki — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Tiki is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Tiki is eliminated!

Candelabra — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Candelabra is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Candelabra is eliminated!

Husky — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Husky is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Husky is eliminated!

Royal Hen — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Royal Hen is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Royal Hen is eliminated!

Anteater — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Anteater is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Anteater is eliminated!

Hibiscus — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Hibiscus is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Hibiscus is eliminated!

Donut — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX

We don't know who Donut is yet, but we're keeping track of the clues and guesses for you. Check back when Donut is eliminated!

Hawk — Not Unmasked Yet!

Source: FOX