Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 (SPOILERS)
'The Masked Singer' Season 10 reveals: a handy list of everyone who has been unmasked so far on the most recent season of our favorite singing show.
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 10 of The Masked Singer.
Season 10 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Sept. 26, 2023, and with it came new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked.
We're keeping a running list of all the reveals this season. Be sure to check back after each episode to see who has been unmasked!
Anonymouse — Demi Lovato
Anonymouse was revealed as part of the Season 10 kickoff special on Sept. 10, 2023. She sang Heart's "What About Love" and gave several clues, including the fact that she's been on "one special list times 100," she started her career young, and had some connection to Nick Jonas.
Nicole Scherzinger was able to put the clues together and correctly guess that Anonymouse was Demi Lovato.
Rubber Ducky — Anthony Anderson
Rubber Ducky was revealed during the official Season 10 premiere on Sept. 27, 2023. He sang "Come on Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners and gave several clues, including the fact that his "family is full of stars," he tried stand-up comedy, and had some connection to Leonardo DiCaprio.
Ken Jeong was able to put the clues together and correctly guess that Rubber Ducky was Anthony Anderson.
