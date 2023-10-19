Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Who Is Tiki on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know So Far Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer' introduces us to Tiki — who appears to be a music artist in his own right. Here's what we know about his identity. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 18 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET Source: Fox

The Gist: The Masked Singer Season 10 performer Tiki takes the stage for the first time during Episode 5, "Elton John Night."

Already, Tiki has made some telling hints about his identity.

Judges Jenny, Nicole, and Robin are making some bold guesses.

Season 10 of our favorite singing competition series The Masked Singer is in full swing! Hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer features big-name celebrities competing against each other while wearing elaborate, often animalistic costumes and face masks concealing their identities.

It then becomes the job of judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to guess who each performer is based off their performances and the clues they provide. One identity that is still unknown is Tiki. Who is the celebrity behind the Tiki costume? Here's what we know so far.

Tiki on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 5 Clues: An alarm clock displaying “SNOOZE”

Globe

Skull

Sold millions of records

“I got myself in a lot of trouble.”

Chimpanzee wearing birthday hat

The song “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues.” (Tiki said, “If you’re ever feeling bluesy, you can come to me for a good laugh.”)

Tiki along with Royal Hen, Husky, and Hawk take the stage for the first time ever during Episode 5, “Elton John Night” on Oct. 18, 2023. In the preview clip for the episode, we hear Nick Cannon exclaiming, "We have an icon in the building" after a surprise reveal of one of the four contestants. Could he possibly be talking about Tiki? It's possible that Tiki could be a music legend.

Source: getty images John Stamos, David Lee Roth, and Robert Plant

Tiki on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Tiki mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Jenny: John Stamos

Nicole: David Lee Roth, lead singer of Van Halen

Robin: Robert Plant, lead singer of Led Zeppelin

So, who is Tiki on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…