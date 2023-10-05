Distractify
Pickle Is the First Wild Card of 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 — The Clues and Guesses So Far

Who is Pickle on 'The Masked Singer'? As one of the newest performers in Season 10, Pickle is the first wild card pick of the season.

Pickle on 'The Masked Singer'
Season 10 of The Masked Singer is officially underway. The latest installment of the popular reality singing competition/guessing game is filled with new themes, all-new guest stars, and even more wacky costumes to hide celebrities giving some jaw-dropping performances. On Oct. 4, 2023, many of the competitors from Week 1 return to see if they can hit a touchdown on "NFL Night."

But there's a twist for Week 2 tonight. We've got the first Wild Card performer of the season with the introduction of Pickle. As they've proclaimed themselves, they're here to bring that "Big Dill Energy" to the season. What do we know so far about their identity? Let's take a look at the clues.

Pickle on 'The Masked Singer'
Pickle on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 3 Clues:

  • Joker card
  • Was not a good student
  • Radio microphone
  • Has "rubbed elbows" with Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Martin Short
  • Sharks
  • "On Air" sign. (Pickle said, "When I speak, people listen. Are you listening, Ken? Kenny? Are you listening? I get paid a lot to talk, so pay attention, Kenny.")
Guesses for Pickle include Dax Shepard, Conan O'Brien, and Howard Stern
Pickle on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know who is behind the Pickle mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 3 Guesses:

So, who is Pickle on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Pickle hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Be sure to watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

