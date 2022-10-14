Ginuwine Gave Fans a Scare After a Criss Angel Stunt Went Wrong
With continuous news of legendary entertainers passing away, fans tend to hold their breaths while reading headlines of their favorite celebrities. In 2022 alone, we’ve lost incredible talents such as legendary actor Sidney Poitier, rapper Coolio, R&B icon Jesse Powell and more. And after news spread that R&B legend Ginuwine (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) had to be hospitalized, fans quickly started to think the worst.
Although all appears to now be well with the “Same Ol G” crooner, fans are trying to wrap their minds around the cause of Ginuwine’s hospital visit. So, what exactly happened to Ginuwine? Here’s everything that we know.
Ginuwine fell unconscious after a magical stunt spearheaded by Criss Angel went horribly wrong.
It’s safe to say that Ginuwine doesn’t believe in magic. According to the Daily Mail, Ginuwine and Criss Angel were rehearsing for The CW’s Magic With the Stars early in the week of October 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The CW’s Magic With the Stars showcases celebrities from all walks of life working with Criss to execute amazing magical stunts.
In footage obtained by the outlet, the pair were working on an underwater stunt which showed Ginuwine holding his breath in a glass cube filled with water. However, the outlet shares that Ginuwine quickly showed that he was in distress by banging on the sides of the cube.
Employees quickly pulled the 51-year-old out of the glass cube and attempted to calm him down. However, they were unsuccessful as an insider told the outlet that EMS was called and Ginuwine was transported to the hospital unconscious.
“It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight,” an insider told the publication. “In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.”
Thankfully, the outlet shares that Ginuwine made a full recovery.
“Ginuwine is okay, and he made a full recovery,” the singer’s rep told Page Six. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”
Ginuwine reportedly went through with the stunt for the taping of 'Magic With the Stars.'
Ginuwine is a trooper. Although things went south during rehearsals in regards to the stunt, it appears that the 51-year-old was a great sport and tried the stunt again for the taping.
“Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show, and everyone was in tears,” a source told Daily Mail.
Additionally, Criss Angel shared a teaser post for the show’s premiere on Instagram to which Ginuwine shared a positive comment.
“My folks,” the singer commented with raising hands emoji.
So, it’s safe to assume that there’s no love lost between Criss and Ginuwine.
Magic With the Stars premieres on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.