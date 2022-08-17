Music Producer Timbaland May See a Boost In His Net Worth Due to a New Lawsuit

Alexa, play Rihanna’s “B---h Better Have My Money"! According to TMZ, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are determined to collect what’s owed to them from Triller.

The outlet shares that the two producers have decided to take Triller to court for non-payment in relation to the popular battle show. In a controversial move, the pair sold Verzuz to Triller in January 2021 and are now claiming that the company didn't pony up the funds.