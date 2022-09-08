Canadian Battle Rapper Pat Stay Died Tragically at Just 36 Years Old
In terms of success as a professional battle rapper, few figures commanded the respect that Pat Stay did. The Canadian wordsmith competed in some of North America's biggest rap competitions throughout his career and in that time built a solid following of fans.
Unfortunately, Pat's life was cut tragically short when he passed away at just 36 years old. With the rap world reeling at the shocking news, the question remains: What was Pat's cause of death? Let's unpack all of the known details as they currently stand.
What was Pat Stay's cause of death?
Per an official news release from Halifax Regional Police: "At approximately 12:35 a.m., police located in a man in the area of the 1600 block of Lower Water Street who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died."
That man who had been stabbed was none other than Pat, whose real name is Patrick Wayne Stay.
The official report continued: "The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy today and has ruled the manner of death to be a homicide. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay."
The police are asking residents for any assistance that they may be able to offer in apprehending the person who stabbed Pat.
They noted that "[t]he investigation is in its preliminary stages and is being led by homicide investigators from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020."
In the wake of his death, Eminem tweeted a message where he called Pat Stay "one of the best battlers of all time."
"Hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE," the veteran rapper wrote in the post, which has been liked over 50,000 times as of the time of writing.
Pat's representative, Kerry Knight, told NBC that his acclaimed rapping career included placements in prestigious competitions such as King of the Dot and the Ultimate Rap League. He also leaves behind two children.
Our thoughts are with Pat's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.