"Trapped on Cleveland 3" Rapper Lil Keed Has Passed Away at Age 24

"Can’t believe I [saw] you die today, brother. I did all my cries. I know what you want me to do, and that’s go hard for Mama, Daddy ... our brothers, Naychur, and Whiteboy," Lil Gotit captioned the Instagram post shared on May 14, 2022.

Lil Keed is survived by his family, including his brother, Lil Gotit, girlfriend, Quana Bandz, and 3-year-old daughter, Naychur.