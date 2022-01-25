A Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Passed Away at Only 34 — Here's What We Know

A Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Passed Away at Only 34 — Here's What We KnowBy Jamie Lerner
Jan. 25 2022, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
At the end of the Jan. 24 episode of The Bachelor, many of us learned for the first time that The Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis has passed away. He was a controversial figure on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, but most memorably, Clint had a hilarious bromance with JJ.
Clint appeared on Kaitlyn’s The Bachelorette season in 2015, and now in early 2022, he has mysteriously passed away at the young age of 34. So what happened, and how did Clint die? We investigate Clint’s cause of death.
Clint Arlis was a contestant on Kaitlyn’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ before he passed away in 2022.
Clint, who was 34-years-old when he passed, was from Batavia, New York. When he went on Kaitlyn’s season of The Bachelorette, he was eliminated at the third rose ceremony, so he was there long enough to get involved in *some* of the drama. During the season, he was known as an architectural engineer with a passion for wrestling, having joined the coaching staff of the Batavia Wrestling Family in 2005.
During Season 11 of The Bachelorette, his bromance with JJ was so strong that he legitimately said, “I love JJ. He has made my time in the house insanely enjoyable, so I need to get a rose from Kaitlyn.” Yes, he wanted to stick around for JJ more than for Kaitlyn, so it’s no surprise he was eliminated at the third rose ceremony. He also coined the term, “Villains gotta vill'…”
‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis passed away on Jan. 11, but his cause of death is unknown.
There are rumors that Clint passed away because of a car accident, but that does not seem to be the case, and hasn’t been confirmed by any of his family members or friends. His death was announced by his sister, Taylor Lulek, on her Facebook:
“It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”
In a Jan. 14 press release, the police confirmed this. “It was confirmed that Clinton K. Arlis, 34, of Batavia was deceased,” they explained. “The matter is currently under investigation by the Batavia Police Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office, however, no foul play is suspected.”
Many of Clint’s former castmates paid homage to him. Nick Viall tweeted, “Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get to know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season, and I always enjoyed our time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint.”
Even Kaitlyn, despite the way Clint was sent home (hint: not amicably), paid tribute to him in her Instagram stories. She shared to fans, “I’m not sure what happened, or how it happened. All I want to say is that, from knowing him on the show — even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us — from his time on the show 'til today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person.”
Clint’s memorial visitation took place on Jan. 19 at the Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, which provided links to donate to the Clint Arlis Memorial Wrestling Scholarship Fund and Turtle and Tortoise Rescue in his honor. It’s possible the public may never learn his cause of death, but the best we can do at this time is to give his family and friends the privacy and space they need.