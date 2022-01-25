A Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Passed Away at Only 34 — Here's What We Know

There are rumors that Clint passed away because of a car accident, but that does not seem to be the case, and hasn’t been confirmed by any of his family members or friends. His death was announced by his sister, Taylor Lulek, on her Facebook:

“It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”