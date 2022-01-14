Former Contestants of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' Who Are No longer With Us

According to NBC News, Erin died in a plane crash in March 2016. She was the only person on board and the plane took off from the Hawthorne Municipal Airport in L.A. and crashed in front of employees at Best Drilling and Pump, Inc.

A number of employees ran over to the plane trying to help Erin out of the plane. The article says that she had a heart attack when rescue crews arrived on the scene. She died after she arrived at a trauma center.