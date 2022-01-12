Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' Has an Actual Olympic Athlete as a Contestant

Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton sat down with Marlena and commented on what he saw earlier in the day. "When you took off running, I was like, not that's even collegiate level. You looked like Olympic speed!"

That's when Marlena dropped the news on Clayton for the very first time: "I am an Olympian." (Casual, nbd.)

It's not every day that you hear a dating show contestant competed in the Olympics, so naturally, we needed to find out more information. Let's dig into Marlena's impressive history of athletics and learn if she'll win the gold medal in the race for Clayton's heart.