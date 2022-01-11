Don't Worry, 'The Bachelor' Will Be Back on Air Before You Know It

Don't Worry, 'The Bachelor' Will Be Back on Air Before You Know ItBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 11 2022, Published 6:41 p.m. ET
Clayton's season of The Bachelor has been, in a word, interesting, to say the least. This is the first season of the show without longtime host Chris Harrison advising the leading man as he hands out roses, and instead former Bachelor lead Jesse Palmer has taken on the role.
Believe it or not, Clayton and Jesse looking like they could be brothers, if not twins, is not the most dramatic thing to happen this season. Already, we've seen one contestant self-eliminate before the limo procession began and another openly trash the lead after her first interaction with him, telling the other women "I hate him."
But the drama is only getting thicker. In Episode 2, Cassidy had her eyes on the prize (the prize being Clayton, of course), and wasted no time skirting her responsibilities to snag extra one-on-one time with him, angering the other contestants and securing herself the group date rose.
Unfortunately for Cassidy, the other women weren't a fan of her attitude, and one of the women used her precious moments with the bachelor to share some of the things she'd heard from Cassidy — including that she had a "friend with benefits" that she was talking to right until the show started filming.
Upon hearing this news, Clayton approached Jesse, asking if anyone has ever taken a rose back — but then the episode ended and won't be back for two weeks. Why isn't The Bachelor on next week? And how will we survive this break?!
Why is 'The Bachelor' not on next week?
Episode 2 of Clayton's season of The Bachelor ended on a cliffhanger — meaning fans were doubly disappointed to learn that not only will they have to wait to learn what happens, but the show won't even be on the following week.
Unfortunately for Bachelor fans and those not following football, the dramatic reality show will be taking a one-week break as an NFL wild card playoff game will be airing on ABC during The Bachelor's regular 8 p.m. time slot.
Instead of watching Clayton decide what to do with his newfound knowledge of Cassidy's man back home, you can instead watch the fourth seed Los Angeles Rams compete against the fifth seed Arizona Cardinals. This first round of the playoffs will be one step toward deciding which two teams will be going to the Super Bowl.
When will Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' return?
While we may need to wait a bit longer to know the conclusion of the currently unfolding drama, luckily it won't be too long. Bachelor fans will only have to wait one week before they'll be able to catch the next episode of Clayton's season. Following the brief delay for the playoffs, The Bachelor will return to its regularly scheduled time slot on Monday, Jan. 24.
Though ABC hasn't yet officially confirmed The Bachelor's schedule for the remaining episodes, there are no other known delays, meaning the show should continue as normal every Monday through the rest of the season.
Watch The Bachelor when it returns from its break on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.