Reality Steve Doesn't Know Who Clayton's Winner Is Yet, and Fans of 'The Bachelor' Want Answers

Spoiler alert: This article may contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26.

Brace yourselves folks, another season of The Bachelor is officially upon us. While most folks agree that it has been a Bachelor Nation overload, others are excited to get into the grit of Season 26 with Clayton Echard as lead.

Part of the allure that comes with The Bachelor for many viewers is learning about spoilers. And while many blogs typically share what they believe will pan out over the season, no one holds a candle to Reality Steve aka Steve Carbone.