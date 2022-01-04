Teddi Snagged the First Impression Rose, but Does She Win 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 4 2022, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26.
Could The Bachelor Season 26 be the most dramatic season yet? It's possible, especially since two of Clayton Echard's eligible ladies rejected him and left before the first rose ceremony (ouch!). However, Clayton hit it off with several other women, so he seems to be doing fine and willing to continue the unique dating process.
One remarkable lady that caught Clayton's attention (and ours) is Teddi Wright; the 24-year-old surgical unit nurse successfully caught Clayton's eye, and the two even shared the first kiss of the evening. Even better? Teddi secured the first impression rose, positioning her as this season's first frontrunner.
Historically speaking, the individual who snags the first impression rose typically makes it very far on the show (unless the lead overlooks you like Matt James did with Abigail Heringer), so how far does Teddi make it? Does she win? If not, when does she get sent home? Let's find out!
When does Teddi Wright go home on 'The Bachelor'?
Alright, first things first: Teddi Wright does not win The Bachelor Season 26. Though she makes it far in the season, she isn't the perfect match that Clayton is desperate to find.
Per our favorite resident Bachelor leaker, Reality Steve, Teddi seems to be smooth sailing with Clayton throughout the season, even traveling the world with him. While in Croatia, Teddi gets a one-on-one date with Clayton and earns the rose, so she automatically moves on to the Austria portion of filming.
Sadly, Austria is the last place Teddi and Clayton spend time together, as he sends her home during the rose ceremony. She finishes in the top seven and just misses the hometowns portion of the show — oh, what we would give to meet her family and see her and Clayton interact with them together.
We can't help but be confused; there's obviously a real connection between Teddi and Clayton at the start of the season, so what goes wrong? Yes, we know it's very early into the season, but the first impression rose recipients usually stay in the spotlight throughout the season. Does Teddi fall behind, or does Clayton simply forget she's there?
Teddi gets the "Abigail treatment" from Clayton.
Based on Reality Steve's spoilers so far, it looks like Teddi receives the "Abigail treatment" from the Bachelor himself. On Oct. 22, 2021, the blogger shared a minor spoiler about Clayton's season: "Through 5 episodes, Teddi Wright (the first impression rose recipient) has yet to receive a 1-on-1 date," he wrote on Twitter.
Um, how can anyone just neglect Teddi like this? She seems so genuine and down to earth, so why is Clayton treating her the same way Matt James treated Abigail?
Are the producers forcing him to spend less time with her because he's really interested, or is Clayton just ignoring her because he doesn't feel the spark anymore? We suppose only time will tell, and we can't wait to see how Clayton's journey plays out.
New episodes ofThe Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.