Teddi Snagged the First Impression Rose, but Does She Win 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Alright, first things first: Teddi Wright does not win The Bachelor Season 26. Though she makes it far in the season, she isn't the perfect match that Clayton is desperate to find.

Per our favorite resident Bachelor leaker, Reality Steve, Teddi seems to be smooth sailing with Clayton throughout the season, even traveling the world with him. While in Croatia, Teddi gets a one-on-one date with Clayton and earns the rose, so she automatically moves on to the Austria portion of filming.