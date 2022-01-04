Details on All the First Night Drama in Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Bachelor Season 26.
Every season of The Bachelor is somehow crazier than the last, and Season 26 is no exception. Bachelor Clayton Echard definitely made an impression on the 30 women, and many of them clearly made an impression on him. Even on the first night, we met plenty of contestants we can’t wait to get to know better.
From the previews for the rest of the season, it’s clear that the drama is just beginning. With two women self-eliminating on the first night and previews showing love, war, and everything in between, keeping track of who goes home is the only thing keeping us grounded.
Two women decide to go home before the rose ceremony on Night 1 of ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26.
Before we even get to first impressions, Salley Carson knocks on Clayton’s door, making Bachelor history. He, of course, has no idea who she is. We learn that she’s there on what was supposed to be her wedding day (after she and her ex-fiance broke off the engagement).
She initially thought she was ready to go on The Bachelor, but it was clearly way too soon for her to fall in love with someone new.
Despite this, Clayton tries to convince Salley to stay at the mansion — he even offers her a rose. But Salley (smartly) decides to go home, even though she does feel a connection with Clayton. But she’s not the only woman to call it quits immediately.
After her one-on-one time with Clayton, Claire Hailig decides that she and Clayton just aren’t compatible. However, as the night devolves, she starts talking about how much she “hates” him.
While it’s totally fine for someone to not feel that spark, it’s a big blow to Clayton to get two rejections before the first rose ceremony. Technically, Clayton sends Claire home, but her rejection is enough for us to call it a self-elimination.
The women who went home on the first night of ‘The Bachelor’ barely get any screen time.
Aside from Salley and Claire, we don’t know too much about the women who went home. Even though some of the women get intro videos (to throw us off), we barely see them interact with Clayton. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have a future in Bachelor Nation.
Notable Night 1 eliminee Grocery Store Joe became a Bachelor Nation staple after falling in love with Kendall (and then Serena) on Bachelor in Paradise.
So who could be the future Grocery Store Joe? Well, seven women (in addition to Salley and Claire) have the chance. On Night 1, Clayton eliminated law student Daria and pediatric nurse Hailey, despite how useful a lawyer and pediatrician could be in his future!
Ivana, a bar-mitzvah dancer from Queens and Jane, a 33-year-old self-professed “cougar” were also eliminated. Finally, neonatal nurse Lindsay, registered nurse Rianna, and occupational therapist Samantha were forced to head home. From the looks of it, Clayton definitely does not think he’ll need any medical attention, and we’re crossing our fingers for him!
With 22 women left, Clayton’s heart could be anyone’s by the end of Season 26.
