Wait, Did Hilary Duff's Guest Apperance on 'The Bachelor' Overlap With Her Daughter's Birthday Party?

Get pumped! Disney Channel alum, singer, and How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff is slated to appear on the Jan. 10 episode of Season 26 of The Bachelor. Now you may be thinking: OK, cool, but why the heck is Hilary Duff going to be on The Bachelor?

Well, in the words of the pop queen herself: "Why not (Why not) take a crazy chance? Why not (Why not) do a crazy dance?"