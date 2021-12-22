Everyone Wants to Know About Brandon's Love Life After 'The Bachelorette'By Jamie Lerner
Dec. 22 2021, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette.
Everyone’s favorite heartthrob, Brandon Jones, was unfortunately not Michelle Young’s pick on the final episode of The Bachelorette. It was down to just Brandon, who made it clear he would do anything for Michelle, and Nayte, who seemed a little more hesitant to get down on one knee. But Michelle couldn’t ignore her heart pulling her towards Nayte.
In the end, Michelle and Nayte made it clear during the After the Final Rose special that they’re very happy together, so Michelle was right to follow her heart. However, we still love Brandon and hate to see him hurt!
When Michelle broke it off with him, he was fully bawling and emotional, and we were crying along with him. At the same time, if he’s single, that means he’s available for a lucky lady to date. So is Brandon single now?
Brandon is most likely single after ‘The Bachelorette.’
During the After the Final Rose episode of The Bachelorette, Brandon is clearly still heartbroken about the outcome of the season. Throughout the season, Brandon was posting weekly shots of him with Michelle, leading many fans to think that he had received the final rose. But alas, Michelle’s heart was, and seemingly still is, with Nayte.
However, when Kaitlyn asks Brandon if he still loves Michelle, he says that he’ll always love her. At the same time, he wants Michelle to be happy and feels it’s no longer appropriate to love Michelle romantically, so he’s working on moving on. But he does say that his heart was “just on the floor.” So, it’s safe to assume that since Brandon isn’t dating Michelle, he’s likely single.
Brandon may not be single for long after ‘The Bachelorette.’
Even if Brandon is single now, that may not last. He was an easy fan favorite throughout Michelle’s season, and his adoring puppy dog love and devotion is something that any girl would be lucky to have.
We can imagine that girls are already sliding into his DMs hoping for just a hint of the love he so openly gave to Michelle. Plus, in the After the Final Rose special, Brandon thanks Michelle for showing him how to be fully vulnerable in a relationship.
But if Brandon doesn’t date someone else before the summer, we can definitely expect him to show up on Bachelor in Paradise. Not only does he still refer to Michelle as his “best friend,” but he also posted about his friendship with Bachelorette producer Scott Marcin.
From what we know, being buddies with the producers and walking away from the series with a favorable edit are the perfect ingredients to go on Bachelor in Paradise. Honestly, we can’t wait to see Brandon fall for a new lady and make her his queen. And hopefully this time, whoever it is will be as ready as Brandon is to fall headfirst in love.
Season 18 of The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu and ABC.