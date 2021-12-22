Everyone Wants to Know About Brandon's Love Life After 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette.

Everyone’s favorite heartthrob, Brandon Jones, was unfortunately not Michelle Young’s pick on the final episode of The Bachelorette. It was down to just Brandon, who made it clear he would do anything for Michelle, and Nayte, who seemed a little more hesitant to get down on one knee. But Michelle couldn’t ignore her heart pulling her towards Nayte.