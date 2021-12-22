Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Received the Ultimate Gift on 'The Bachelorette'By Leila Kozma
Dec. 22 2021, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale and the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelorette.
Michelle Young has found her soul-Nayte. The Season 18 finale on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2021, captured the deliberation process, showing how Michelle worked out whether Brandon Jones or Nayte Olukoya was the right man for her. In the end, Michelle chose Nayte. But how does the $200,000 down payment come into the picture?
In an unexpected twist, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya received a down payment for a house.
While the scenes featuring Michelle's family, including her mom, LaVonne, dad, Ephraim, and sister, Angela, and her careful deliberation process moved The Bachelorette fans, it was the down payment scene in the After the Final Rose special that caused a real surprise.
As Nayte told The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe in the After the Final Rose special, he is now ready to move away from his current city of Austin, Texas, to be with Michelle.
"I'm moving to Minnesota. No hesitation. I'm gonna be in Minnesota very soon. Let's call it a couple months, few months. There's no reason to wait with Michelle. Let's do this. I'm excited," Nayte said. When asked about whether they are house hunting, he said yes.
Next up, fan-favorite actor and media personality Paul Danner (aka Paulie Clause) walked on stage carrying a gingerbread house. Kaitlyn encouraged Michelle and Nayte to open the present — which is how they found out that rent-related anxieties will no longer be a part of their life story.
Just how much was the down payment check on 'The Bachelorette'?!
Michelle and Nayte received $200,000 for a down payment on their dream house.
"That right there is from us in The Bachelor family. That's a down payment on your first home together," Kaitlyn explained. "We wish you all the happiness in the world."
The down payment scene led many The Bachelorette fans to think about applying to use the rare opportunity as a means to secure their first property.
"A down payment on a home!? I’m signing up for this show, say less!" tweeted @itmwithlivnbix.
"A down payment on a home in this economy?! What a gift!" tweeted @Bachelorette_22.
"$200,000 down payment. This is a millennial's dream," tweeted @blerdymj.
The down payment offer helped cement the 'After the Final Rose' special as one of the most memorable 'The Bachelorette' episodes out there.
While the Season 18 finale focused on Michelle's endeavors to work out who makes for her perfect match, the After the Final Rose special offered a glimpse into what the future might hold for her and Nayte.
They already mentioned that they would like to move in together. Per LinkedIn, Nayte landed a gig as a sales exec at DISCO, a firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, in December 2021, which might cast new doubt on the plans.
