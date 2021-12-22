After the Final Rose It's the After Party, but Is 'After the Final Rose' Live?

In a May 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan, Tayshia was talking about her parents finally meeting the parents of her then-fiancé Zac Clark. She mentioned vaccinations being done on both ends of her family, which means it's safe to say Tayshia is vaxxed. Hopefully her exposure to COVID-19 will go nowhere. Regardless, she was missed at the After the Final Rose special, but we all know the rose show must go on!

After the Final Rose airs at 10:00 p.m. EST on ABC.