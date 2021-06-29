Meet International Football Player and 'Bachelorette' Contestant Andrew Spencer (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is already underway, and she's got a good pool of suitors to choose from. While this is just one of two Bachelorette seasons we'll get this year (with the other being Michelle Young, also from Matt James' season), it's bound to be an exciting one.

We've met most of the men who are competing for Katie's heart, and she makes an almost instant connection with Andrew Spencer, an international football player. Here's what we know about him.