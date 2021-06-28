Could Andrew S. Get the Final Rose From Katie on 'The Bachelorette'? We Have the Answers (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

Throughout Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, we have already seen a wide range of men, from a sleazy dude trying to impress with a dirty RV to a lovable widowed father.

But Andrew Spencer, or Andrew S. as he’s credited in The Bachelorette, has the perfect level of charm. Unlike Thomas Jacobs, Andrew seems to be both honest and charismatic, so when he is angry about Thomas’s apparent deception, he’s easy to empathize with.