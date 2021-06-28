Could Andrew S. Get the Final Rose From Katie on 'The Bachelorette'? We Have the Answers (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Jun. 28 2021, Published 7:47 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.
Throughout Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, we have already seen a wide range of men, from a sleazy dude trying to impress with a dirty RV to a lovable widowed father.
But Andrew Spencer, or Andrew S. as he’s credited in The Bachelorette, has the perfect level of charm. Unlike Thomas Jacobs, Andrew seems to be both honest and charismatic, so when he is angry about Thomas’s apparent deception, he’s easy to empathize with.
Plus, when we see Andrew get all hot and bothered about another man potentially hurting Katie? We could not be more infatuated. If he didn’t initially steal our hearts with his fake, although very impressive British accent, we are all easily under the Andrew S. spell by now. So how far does Andrew S. get on The Bachelorette?
We can deduce that Andrew S. gets far on ‘The Bachelorette’ thanks to the season preview.
In the main season preview, there’s plenty of yet unseen footage of Andrew S. Not only is there footage, but he and Katie appear to get pretty vulnerable with one another. In their first one-on-one moment, we see Andrew S. set up an intimate date with beautiful lighting for them.
In another, we see Katie and Andrew S. embrace while we hear Katie say, “I love you.” However, it’s known that the producers mix up sound and audio footage to throw off us citizens of Bachelor Nation.
What can’t be mistaken? At one point, we hear Katie shout, “Andrew!” While there is another Andrew on the season, there’s very little footage of Andrew M. in the season preview, so it’s safe to assume that she’s shouting for Andrew S. Not only that, but considering how many private moments they have together that we haven’t yet seen, it’s likely Andrew S. gets pretty far in The Bachelorette.
'Reality Steve' knows how far Andrew S. gets on ‘The Bachelorette.’
As many of us know, Reality Steve is the go-to source for Bachelor Nation spoilers. Where the famed spoiler blog gets its information from, we may never know — some people have theorized that producers purposely leak some information to keep people talking about The Bachelorette.
However, Reality Steve is rarely wrong. The site predicted that Katie would be the Bachelorette long before she was announced as the leading lady.
So as far as spoilers for Katie’s season? Reality Steve claims to know the final four, and it looks like Andrew S. is part of it, along with Justin Glaze, who we haven’t seen much of yet, Greg Grippo, who received the first impression rose, and Blake Moynes, who enters the season much later than the other men.
So how far does Andrew S. get in the final four of ‘The Bachelorette’?
Well, that’s where we, along with Reality Steve, are totally lost. However, it, unfortunately, doesn’t look like Andrew S. will win this season or Katie’s heart. Not only is he back in Vienna living out his football dreams in Europe, but according to Reality Steve, he’s been ruled out as a potential winner of Katie’s season.
Through the process of elimination and finally a confirmation, Reality Steve claims that Blake, although a late addition, eventually wins Katie’s heart and the final rose.
However, that might be better for us. We love Andrew S. and we’re well aware that the Bachelor franchise has issues with diversity, so could he be the next Bachelor? Even if he’s on Bachelor in Paradise first, we definitely won’t be disappointed. All we can agree on is that if Andrew S. makes it far and doesn’t win, we can be pretty certain we’ll be seeing more of him on our television screens.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.