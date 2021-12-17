These Roses Won't Give Away Themselves — When Is the Next Season of 'The Bachelorette'?

As if it wasn't enough to be in love with multiple women at once and tell them each that you love them, Clayton also shares with the ladies that he was intimate with at least two of them. And how does he tell them? While the women are standing there side-by-side. The ladies then embark on a crying tour, including one who's lying on a staircase while sobbing. The scene cuts to Clayton, who's also crying, as he barely manages to get out the words "I'm so broken."

Well, looks like 2022 is going to be a wet, bumpy ride for The Bachelor.