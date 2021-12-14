Should You Buy a Ticket to 'The Bachelor: Live on Stage'? Here's What the Show Is Like

Should You Buy a Ticket to 'The Bachelor: Live on Stage'? Here's What the Show Is LikeBy Katherine Stinson
Dec. 13 2021, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
Are you a diehard member of Bachelor Nation? Do you treat each finale of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor like it's the Super Bowl of romance? If you answered yes to those questions, then you might want to snag a ticket to The Bachelor: Live on Stage show.
It's understandable to wonder what happens at The Bachelor: Live on Stage show before you buy tickets for yourself and your Bachelor-loving besties. We'll explain what to expect from the experience and how to purchase tickets.
'The Bachelor: Live on Stage' is an interactive fan experience.
At each show, several lucky (or not so lucky if you're the shy type) ladies are plucked from the audience to compete for the chance to win the heart of their own city's Bachelor. It's like we're skipping through a season straight to the hometown dates!
Here's the official description of The Bachelor: Live on Stage from the official website: "Featuring the men from recent seasons as your on-stage Bachelor, the audience and on-stage participants will leave the theater feeling like they just spent an evening at the mansion. It’s a thrilling night of laughter, lively games, and lighthearted connections with a handful of ladies, hand-picked from the audience to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like."
The description also says, "From glamorous limo entrances to outrageous group dates and all the memories that come along with it, come dressed to the nines and bring your watch party crew to cheer on those vying for the final rose of the evening. The Bachelor: Live on Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises, and a front-row seat to the journey you’ve been watching on TV for years. There’s only one question — are you here for the right reasons?"
The show is hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin.
Former Season 14 Bachelorette lead Becca Kufrin will be returning as the host of The Bachelor: Live on Stage. She previously co-hosted the show with former Season 20 Bachelor lead Ben Higgins during the 2020 tour. Becca told Us Weekly that, "I’ve cried watching this show before, you feel all the emotions. Now this is just a way for the audience to be part of that, to feel like they’re heard.”
Becca also noted in the same interview that there is absolutely no pressure for engagements during each The Bachelor: Live on Stage show, which run for two hours and 20 minutes each. "We’re going to have the iconic moments … but at the end of it, we’re just looking for a connection."
OK, the show sounds like a fun girls night out. How much are tickets?
The best way to purchase tickets for The Bachelor: Live on Stage is to click the "Tickets" link on the official The Bachelor: Live on Stage website to ensure that you are purchasing verified tickets at the correct prices. Speaking of prices, the ticket pricing itself depends on the city venue. However, the less expensive ticket prices appear to range from $29 to $45.50. Some venues are even offering meet and greet opportunities. Just remember to buy your tickets directly through the "Tickets" link!
Another variable for the show that depends on the city is the COVID-19 protocol. Some cities are requiring proof of vaccination, while others allow you to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Once you click on your city on The Bachelor: Live on Stage's ticketing page, a pop-up will appear on your browser screen and tell you the venue's COVID-19 requirements for the show in order to be allowed inside.
Who are the Bachelors going to be?
As of Dec. 13, 2021, The Bachelor: Live on Stage has yet to announce who each city's Bachelor is going to be. However, based on the show's Instagram activity, the production typically announced guest stars right before the show. Given that the tour doesn't resume until 2022, we'd bet our final rose that we'll get more details closer to showtime. Are you going to buy a ticket to The Bachelor: Live on Stage?