Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old
Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain.
Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state at just 24 years old, shocking fans worldwide and leaving a huge void in the rap world. With that being said, what was JayDaYoungan's cause of death? Here's what we know about the situation as it currently stands.
What was JayDaYoungan's cause of death?
On July 27, 2022, rumors began circulating online that JayDaYoungan and his father had been shot in their hometown of Bogalusa, La. An initial report from the Bogalusa Police Department on Facebook seemed to match the events alleged in the rumors.
In a subsequent post, the Bogalusa Police Department confirmed that JayDaYoungan had passed away after being shot.
"We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr.," they wrote at the time.
The department added, "We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available."
Comments were restricted underneath the department's announcement of the rapper's death.
JayDaYoungan faced a series of legal troubles prior to his tragic death.
Much of JayDaYoungan's time in the spotlight over the last few years had been marred with serious legal issues. Per the U.S. Department of Justice, JayDaYoungan was found guilty of possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony and served seven months in prison as well as paid thousands in fines. That charge stemmed from the fact that JayDaYoungan was already under indictment for felony crimes in Harris County, Texas.
Back in October 2021, per XXL, JayDaYoungan was arrested for child desertion, evidence tampering and drug possession in Washington Parish, La. And just a month before that, he was arrested on charges of being an accessory to second-degree murder as well as obstruction of justice.
Beyond his repeated legal issues, JayDaYoungan reached an impressive level of success as a rapper during his short career. He released a whopping 14 projects with the most recent, All Is Well, hitting streaming in March 2022. With hit songs such as "23 Island," "Elimination," and "Opps" under his belt, it's clear that even with JayDaYoungan not physically on Earth anymore, his music will still live on for quite some time.