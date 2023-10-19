Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Who Is Husky on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Dig Into These Clues As we approach the halfway mark of Season 10 of The Masked Singer, fans are getting pretty dogged when it comes to guessing who Husky is. By Jennifer Tisdale Oct. 18 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET Source: Fox

It doesn't take a detective to figure out why The Masked Singer has enthralled fans all over the world for multiple series and seasons. Now that the American version is knee-deep in its tenth season, producers really have to pull out all the stops when it comes to the talent and their costumes. Both have grown in popularity and flair, which makes guessing the identities of singers all the more difficult.

Season 10 is really forcing judges to listen up and toss out names with abandon. As always the panel, which features judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, is tasked with trying to accurately guess the talent behind the mask. Will they bark up the wrong tree when it comes to figuring out who Husky is? Let's dig into the clues surrounding this fur-midable contestant.

Husky on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Episode 5 Clues: Loudly crying face emoji (😭)

Says every time he got on stage, women threw their “underthings” at him

Carousel

Mother Nature mask from Season 6 (Vivica A. Fox)

Chocolate bar

Rocket (Husky said, “I skyrocketed up the charts and landed on this platinum album.”)

Husky on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Husky mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Episode 5 Guesses: Jenny: Babyface

Robin: Terrence Howard

Ken: Morris Chestnut

Source: Getty Images (L-R): Babyface, Terrence Howard, and Morris Chestnut

So, who is Husky on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...