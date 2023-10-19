Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer

Who Is Husky on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Dig Into These Clues

As we approach the halfway mark of Season 10 of The Masked Singer, fans are getting pretty dogged when it comes to guessing who Husky is.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Oct. 18 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Husky singing on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

The Gist:

  • Husky is coming in hot during Season 10 of The Masked Singer.
  • There are several clues to help us guess Husky's identity.
  • Three judges have already tossed out some options.
Article continues below advertisement

It doesn't take a detective to figure out why The Masked Singer has enthralled fans all over the world for multiple series and seasons. Now that the American version is knee-deep in its tenth season, producers really have to pull out all the stops when it comes to the talent and their costumes. Both have grown in popularity and flair, which makes guessing the identities of singers all the more difficult.

Season 10 is really forcing judges to listen up and toss out names with abandon. As always the panel, which features judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, is tasked with trying to accurately guess the talent behind the mask. Will they bark up the wrong tree when it comes to figuring out who Husky is? Let's dig into the clues surrounding this fur-midable contestant.

Article continues below advertisement
Husky on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

Husky on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Episode 5 Clues:

  • Loudly crying face emoji (😭)
  • Says every time he got on stage, women threw their “underthings” at him
  • Carousel
  • Mother Nature mask from Season 6 (Vivica A. Fox)
  • Chocolate bar
  • Rocket (Husky said, “I skyrocketed up the charts and landed on this platinum album.”)
Article continues below advertisement

Husky on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Husky mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Episode 5 Guesses:

  • Jenny: Babyface
  • Robin: Terrence Howard
  • Ken: Morris Chestnut
Babyface, Terrence Howard, and Morris Chestnut
Source: Getty Images

(L-R): Babyface, Terrence Howard, and Morris Chestnut

So, who is Husky on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...

The identity of Husky hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 (SPOILERS)

Pickle's Identity Is Revealed 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 — The Clues and Guesses So Far

Who Is Cow on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's the 4-1-1 for Fans

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.