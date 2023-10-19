Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Who Is Hawk on 'The Masked Singer? Everything to Know About the All-Mighty Competitor Who is Hawk on Season 10 of 'The Masked Singer'? From clues and guesses to the shocking reveal, here's everything we know about Hawk. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 18 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET Source: FOX

For its milestone 10th season, The Masked Singer is going all out! The fifth episode sees four new mystery celebrity characters — including Hawk — battle it out during an Elton John-themed night, which, if you couldn't tell, celebrates the legendary musician's incredible 60-year career.

With Season 10 officially underway, we can't help but try to guess the identity of the performers, including the oh-so-powerful Hawk. With that said, who is Hawk on The Masked Singer? Read on to find out!

Hawk on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

There's very little information about Hawk on social media, but don't fret because Episode 5 offered fans many clues about the celebrity behind the mask: Full moon

A treasure chest filled with gold

New York City postcard

Has toured as a musician

Picture of Miley Cyrus (Hawk said, "Just like the great Elton John, I, too, have collaborated with Miley Cyrus, and I loved every second of it.")

Hawk on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Hawk mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. As expected, the guesses started rolling in. So, who's under the Hawk mask? Ken Jeong, who rarely guesses correctly, is convinced that Hawk is Cole Sprouse. The actor is arguably best known for his role as Cody Martin in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff series The Suite Life on Deck. We can probably cross him off the list because Cole has never toured as a musician.

As for Nicole, she believes Hawk is Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz. In the past, he and Miley were pretty close, even working together on MTV's FNMTV Christmas Special in November 2008. We think this is a pretty decent guess, and honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if Pete is unveiled as Hawk.

Robin offered two guesses: Corey Feldman and Austin Butler. In September 2016, Miley defended Corey's performance on the Today show — but we don't think that really counts as a "collaboration." As for Austin, whose star turn in Elvis landed him an Oscar nomination in 2023, guest starred on Miley's show, Hannah Montana. He's also not a touring musician, so sadly, we'll have to remove him from the list.

So, who is Hawk on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…