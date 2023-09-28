Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Who Is S'More on 'the Masked Singer'? Here's Everything We Know About This Sweet Competitor Who is S'More on 'The Masked Singer'? They're one of two sweets-based competitors on Season 10 of the popular reality singing competition. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 27 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 10 of The Masked Singer is officially underway. While fans were graced with a kickoff special earlier this September, the competition starts in full force as your favorite panelists return for the landmark installment of the popular reality singing competition. With more themes, epic performances, and shocking unmaskings, the winner for this season is literally anyone's guess.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the competitors is S'More, who's got a bit of a Zorro-themed appearance all themed after the classic campfire snack. They may not be the only competitor in Season 10 based on a sweet treat, but they're still looking to set the competition ablaze. Who is S'More on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

S'More on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

With Season 10, Episode 1 having already introduced plenty of our latest competitors, here are the clues we know so far about S'More's identity: "I started out on a rocket to fame, a journey from obscurity to major heartthrob status in a matter of weeks."

Tip jar

Chicago deep dish pizza and soda

Christmas tree with an angel topper

The phrase "Starring S'More." S'More then said, "As you can tell, I'm very talented on and off stage."

Aside from that, they aren't the only food-based item on the menu for Season 10. They're joined by the likes of Donut and Pickle in a full-course meal of Masked Singer excitement!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

S'More on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

The official guesses veered incredibly musical for this marshmallow musician. Nicole Scherzinger guessed that S'More could be Joey McIntyre, the youngest member of the popular boy band New Kids on the Block. Sticking with boy bands, they also theorized Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys, likening the mustache on S'More to the IRL singer. As for solo acts, Jenny McCarthy guessed that it could be Justin Guarini, the runner-up for Season 1 of American Idol back in 2002.

So, who is S'More on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…