Hibiscus on ‘The Masked Singer' Reveals as TKTK

Hibiscus on ‘The Masked Singer' was unmasked on the Nov. 8 episode. Keep reading for clues, guesses, and the celebrity under the mask!

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Nov. 8 2023, Updated 9:04 p.m. ET

Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FoxFlash

We’re midway through Season 10 of The Masked Singer, and the competition is coming in hot. In Episode 7 of the season, the contestants duked it out while paying homage on One-Hit Wonders Night.

One contestant that, sadly, was a one-hit wonder was Hibiscus, a captivating red flower attached to a green stem and an irresistible gold headpiece.

Hibiscus planned to show the talent behind their bold eyes and bright smile but was cut during the episode. So, who is Hibiscus on The Masked Singer? Here are a few clues!

Hibiscus performing on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FoxFlash
Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 7 Clues:

  • Gingerbread House

  • They grew up in a large family

  • First aid kit

  • They had a hospital stint

  • They have been told they look like Sharon Stone

  • Hobnobbed with David Bowie and Elton John

  • Vampire or Count Dracula

  • Has had “a husband or two”

  • Statue of Liberty

  • Hibiscus’s one-hit wonder clue was “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. Hibiscus said, “I’ve been in a couple of beauty pageants and have also worn a tiara.”

Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Episode 7 Guesses:

  • Jenny: Countess Luann

  • Ken: Kim Cattrall

  • Robin: Janice Dickinson

So, who is Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Countess Luann de Lesseps! The Real Housewives of New York star is apparently a cabaret singer now. She's royalty, she's a reality TV star, a cabaret singer, and now she's a hibiscus. She's very versatile. Alas, she lost out to The Anteater. She sang her classic, "Money Can't Buy You Class," from her record from RHONY. The classics.

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

