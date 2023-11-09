Hibiscus on ‘The Masked Singer' Reveals as TKTK
Hibiscus on ‘The Masked Singer' was unmasked on the Nov. 8 episode. Keep reading for clues, guesses, and the celebrity under the mask!
We’re midway through Season 10 of The Masked Singer, and the competition is coming in hot. In Episode 7 of the season, the contestants duked it out while paying homage on One-Hit Wonders Night.
One contestant that, sadly, was a one-hit wonder was Hibiscus, a captivating red flower attached to a green stem and an irresistible gold headpiece.
Hibiscus planned to show the talent behind their bold eyes and bright smile but was cut during the episode. So, who is Hibiscus on The Masked Singer? Here are a few clues!
Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Episode 7 Clues:
Gingerbread House
They grew up in a large family
First aid kit
They had a hospital stint
They have been told they look like Sharon Stone
Hobnobbed with David Bowie and Elton John
Vampire or Count Dracula
Has had “a husband or two”
Statue of Liberty
Hibiscus’s one-hit wonder clue was “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. Hibiscus said, “I’ve been in a couple of beauty pageants and have also worn a tiara.”
Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Episode 7 Guesses:
Jenny: Countess Luann
Ken: Kim Cattrall
Robin: Janice Dickinson
So, who is Hibiscus on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Countess Luann de Lesseps! The Real Housewives of New York star is apparently a cabaret singer now. She's royalty, she's a reality TV star, a cabaret singer, and now she's a hibiscus. She's very versatile. Alas, she lost out to The Anteater. She sang her classic, "Money Can't Buy You Class," from her record from RHONY. The classics.