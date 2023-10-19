Distractify
Royal Hen Serves up a Killer Reveal on 'The Masked Singer' — Find out Who They Are

Who is Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer'? They were eliminated in the Oct. 18 episode and finally had their mask revealed for audiences.

Oct. 18 2023, Updated 9:00 p.m. ET

Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer'
The Gist:

  • Royal Hen was eliminated in the Oct. 18 episode of The Masked Singer.
  • The masked competitor performed "Philadelphia Freedom" by Elton John.
  • One judge had their guess right on the nose.
If October marks the season of costumes and dress-up, there are few better ways to celebrate than with a new episode of The Masked Singer. Season 10 of the popular reality singing competition has been full of jaw-dropping performances and shocking reveals as celebrities duke it out one song at a time while wearing some of the wildest costumes we've ever seen on the show.

In the Oct. 18 episode, the competitors told everybody that this was their song on "Elton John Night."

But as with any singing competition, eliminations are inevitable. For The Masked Singer, that means some epic reveals and surprises.

Tonight, Royal Hen was eliminated and finally had their true identity revealed. Not only that, but one of the judges had their guess completely spot on. Let's review the clues and see who Royal Hen was all along.

Royal Hen performs on 'The Masked Singer'
Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 5 Clues:

  • Football
  • Brown bear
  • Hot dog
  • Eiffel Tower
  • Heart with a medal (Royal Hen said, "This is when I won the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.")
Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Episode 5 Guesses:

  • Robin: Gloria Steinem
  • Jenny: Rita Moreno
  • Ken: Billie Jean King
Guesses for Royal Hen
So, who is Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …

Royal Hen was revealed to be tennis champion Billie Jean King! In fact, the Elton John song she performed was written in honor of Billie's World Team Tennis team of the same name, meaning that Billie was telegraphing her identity the whole time! Not only that but longtime panelist Ken Jeong has another correct guess under his belt! Talk about your aces!

Check out new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

