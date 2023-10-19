Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Royal Hen Serves up a Killer Reveal on 'The Masked Singer' — Find out Who They Are Who is Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer'? They were eliminated in the Oct. 18 episode and finally had their mask revealed for audiences. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 18 2023, Updated 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Fox

If October marks the season of costumes and dress-up, there are few better ways to celebrate than with a new episode of The Masked Singer. Season 10 of the popular reality singing competition has been full of jaw-dropping performances and shocking reveals as celebrities duke it out one song at a time while wearing some of the wildest costumes we've ever seen on the show. In the Oct. 18 episode, the competitors told everybody that this was their song on "Elton John Night."

But as with any singing competition, eliminations are inevitable. For The Masked Singer, that means some epic reveals and surprises. Tonight, Royal Hen was eliminated and finally had their true identity revealed. Not only that, but one of the judges had their guess completely spot on. Let's review the clues and see who Royal Hen was all along.

Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Episode 5 Clues: Football

Brown bear

Hot dog

Eiffel Tower

Heart with a medal (Royal Hen said, "This is when I won the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.")

Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Episode 5 Guesses: Robin: Gloria Steinem

Jenny: Rita Moreno

Ken: Billie Jean King

So, who is Royal Hen on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …