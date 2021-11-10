Michael Rapaport Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Over His 3 Decades in the Industry

From 1993's Higher Learning to the 2017 Netflix series Atypical, actor Michael Rapaport has been a hot commodity in the entertainment world for over three decades and counting.Michael has provided audiences with countless laughs while showing off his incredible acting skills.

Over the years, Michael has gained a reputation of ruffling a few feathers. He has no qualms about voicing his opinions, even if they may hit below the belt. So, it's no surprise he was one of a few celebrities tapped to guest host The Wendy Williams Show . With all of Michael’s achievements in mind, fans are interested in learning more about him. Specifically, what is Michael Rapaport’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Michael Rapaport is a super-talented actor, producer, and comedian that has been in the entertainment industry over the last 30 years.

As of this writing, Michael Rapaport has earned a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . This figure is a combination of his work as an actor, film producer, voice actor, writer, and comedian. Michael is considered to be one of Hollywood’s greats and has snagged five awards and 10 nominations so far in his career. So, it’s easy to see why Michael has been so fortunate in the wealth department.

Michael and Kebe decided to tie the knot in 2016. While the couple has not welcomed any children into their union as yet, they are enjoying each other’s company. On Feb. 14, 2020, Michael took to Twitter to share a video of him and Kebe dancing with one another to promote his podcast, I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast.

Michael was able to bounce back and reconnected with actress Kebe Dunn, per Suggest . The outlet reports that Michael and Kebe first dated sometime in the ‘90s, but details are scarce about when they met and why they temporarily separated.

Although Michael prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, the 51-year-old has had his share of romances over the years. Per Celebhook , Michael first jumped the broom in 2000 with Nichole Beattie, a producer on The Walking Dead. Throughout their marriage, the pair welcomed two sons — Julian and Maceo. However, the marriage did not go the distance and the couple split in 2007.

Michael and ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett appear to have some beef.

During the week of Nov. 8, 2021, Michael served as the guest host for The Wendy Williams Show. And in a recent episode, Michael included the RHOP Reunion in the show’s “Hot Topics” segment.

Per The Shade Room, Michael announced that RHOP star Wendy Osefo was in the studio to discuss the reunion. He also took a moment to talk about Candiace Dillard Bassett and said, “I was a victim last night also of Candiace’s words. She tweeted about me guest-hosting this Wendy Williams show.”

Source: Getty Images

Candiace responded to a video announcing the news of Michael guest-hosting the show in a rather nasty tweet. “This melty-faced dingleberry. @MichaelRapaport make sure you practice in the mirror,” the reality star tweeted. Unfortunately, Michael not only clapped back, he completely eviscerated Candiace on the show.

"Do I look like a melty-faced dingleberry?,” Michael says in a clip captured by The Shade Room. “Look at me. I look fantastic. I’m suited and booted. My first instinct was to punch back, but I’m going to take the high road. Congratulations on your low-budget album “Deep Space’” that just came out. And shoutout to the one person who downloaded it. Candiace right now you have the same career trajectory as the "Cash Me Outside" girl. Good luck with the music career.”

Whew chile! And since Candiace is not a fan-favorite on the show, social media users have sided with Michael in their beef. “He ate her up as best as he could. She’s somewhere folding that tissue,” one fan commented. “Yessssss read her a-s, because I’m so over her ughhhh,” another fan commented.

candiace got ate up by michael rapaport on national TV🤣🤣I don’t even like that man but she should have kept her loud, wide mouf closed #RHOP pic.twitter.com/sKjTazTbNW — Megamind💋 (@ashton_h23) November 9, 2021 Source: Twitter