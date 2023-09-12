Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Everything we Know About Who Diver Is on 'The Masked Singer' Some fans of 'The Masked Singer' were already sure about who Diver is before Season 10 premiered and they might not even need more clues. By Chrissy Bobic Sep. 12 2023, Published 9:16 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Every season of The Masked Singer features new celebrities whose identities are concealed underneath an elaborate costume. And you have to expect that Season 10 is pulling out all the stops to make the monumental season even more exciting, with unexpected celebrity reveals. However, some fans already believe they know who Diver is on The Masked Singer.

And if they’re right, they figured it out weeks before the season premiere. What can we say — sometimes, the clues are there well before judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have anything to say about it. So, who is Diver in Season 10 of The Masked Singer? Read on to find out what we know so far and who fans believe is under the mask.

Source: Fox

Diver on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues.

A promo for Diver was shared on TikTok weeks before the season premiere. In it, we see a deep sea scuba diver in an old fashioned suit. Thanks to the promo, we have a handful of clues: Diver says they are “usually pretty pumped.”

They also claim to be “the most hated creature in the ocean right now.”

A cardinal has a tie to who Diver is on The Masked Singer.

Diver on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses.

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Diver mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. From the poorly disguised voice to the mannerisms and clues, it seems like Diver is Tom Sandoval, famous for his role (and infidelity) on Vanderpump Rules. And it makes sense that he would want to show off his vocal chops, since he’s a singer as well. Plus, the cheeky line about being "pumped" could be in reference to Vanderpump Rules.

Source: Getty; Netflix

The cardinal also makes sense for Tom, since Tom is from St. Louis, where the Cardinals are the baseball team. Some early guesses for Diver include: Tom Sandoval

A boy band member

Ryan Adams

Jacob Tremblay

Tom Segura

Michael Phelps

David Hasselhoff

