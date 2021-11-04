Are You a Diehard Fan of ‘The Masked Singer’? Here’s How You Can Be an Audience Member

With a bonkers premise that makes its viewers feel as though they're tripping on acid on a foreign planet, Fox's The Masked Singer has become a cultural phenomenon of sorts. The cooky competition reality show sees random celebrity contestants, reigning from all genres of entertainment, sing live before a panel of esteemed judges and a live audience — all while wearing elaborate masks and costumes resembling creatures from a Tim Burton film. It's the stuff of nightmares, people.

Article continues below advertisement

The judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — audience members, and viewers at home are unaware of the contestants' identities, though they do receive video clues along the way. These disguised celebs sing their hearts out each week, hoping to make it to the next round. Upon being eliminated, their truths are revealed to the world. The winning "prize" is a measly trophy complete with a tacked-on golden mask tacked onto it — along with bragging rights, of course.

Though it may be one of the most gimmicky, theatrical, Americanized competition shows out there, it's all in good fun. Whether their fave is the Hamster, the Cupcake, or the Baby (for real, is that anyone's fave?), fans can't get enough of the whimsical madness. The Masked Singer is so much fun, in fact, that its stans would do practically anything to get themselves in the live audience and earn the right to vote for their top choice. Here's what you actually have to do to be an audience member.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox

Though we'd like to forget the godforsaken pandemic exists, it does, and The Masked Singer takes safety very seriously. While Seasons 4 and 5 featured wildly convincing unmasked live studio audiences, it was all behind-the-scenes editing magic, as there was no live audience. A truly live studio audience was brought back for Season 6, which premiered on Sept. 22, 2021. Despite strict safety precautions being taken (including mandatory vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, and masks worn in the studio before taping), Variety reported there were 12 novel coronavirus cases detected on the set during production.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how super fans can be in the audience of 'The Masked Singer.' Though the decisions to continue Season 6 production and include a live audience for Season 7 may be controversial, The Masked Singer decided the show must go on. Television audience company On Camera Audiences (OCA) is asking fully vaccinated fans to sign up for the chance to be in the Season 7 live audience. The minimum age requirement for audience members is 12, and personal information — such as your name, email address, phone number, and state — is requested upon signing up. Source: Fox Article continues below advertisement The show is taped at LA's Red Studios, its address appearing on OCA's website. At the moment, you can only sign up for "notifications" regarding Season 7. It's likely too early to be picked, but why not get a head start? Send your info in and keep your eyes peeled for updates.