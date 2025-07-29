Pamela Anderson Once Faced a Death Sentence from a Health Condition, But She's Still Here "Hepatitis C can lead to serious liver damage." By Ivy Griffith Published July 29 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the 1980s and 1990s, a fresh-faced young star named Pamela Anderson graced the walls of star-struck teenagers the world over. Known best for her work on Baywatch, a young Pamela took the world by storm with her dazzling smile and hourglass figure.

However, the years have passed, and Pamela is now 58 years old, leaving her Baywatch days behind. She looks quite different these days, although she's still just as stunningly beautiful. But there was a time when she was facing a death sentence with her health conditions, and wondering how many days she had left. Here's what we know about Pamela's health in 2025 and the disease she once battled after catching it from her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

Here's what we know about Pamela Anderson's health in 2025.

While Pamela's looks these days are vastly different from her dolled-up and perfectly placed makeup looks of yesteryear, she's still just as breathtakingly beautiful. However, by choosing to forgo makeup in public and let the aging process happen naturally, Pamela's still-dazzling smile often offers a startling contrast to her contemporaries and age-matched peers who walk the red carpets beside her.

Luckily, however, Pamela's different appearance has nothing to do with her health. As far as the public knows, she is healthy and thriving as of 2025. She and Liam Neeson stirred headlines in 2025 for looking cozy and comfortable together on the red carpet after premiering their 2025 film, a Naked Gun reboot.

Many queries online that relate to her health often make note of her different appearance, but it's not because she's sick. She's just aging gracefully, naturally, and proving that age doesn't diminish beauty one bit.

Does Pamela Anderson have hepatitis?

There was a time when Pamela was on death's door after she battled a health condition that she has since been cured from. Pamela once revealed that she shared a tattoo needle with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, and contracted the bloodborne disease hepatitis C from the encounter, according to Salon.

Pamela said of the encounter, "A tattoo artist came to our hotel because Tommy wanted a specific tattoo. He was doing his tattoo, and I was looking through the art book that this guy brought. And I said, ‘Oh, my God, oh, that is such a beautiful tattoo. Can I have that, too?' And he goes, ‘Well, I only brought one needle, but you guys are married. I mean, there’s nothing you could give each other, is there?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And Tommy goes, ‘No.’"

She added, "I get the tattoo, time passes, and after a physical, my doctor calls and says I have hepatitis C.” In 2002, she announced that she had caught the disease, which Mayo Clinic defines as a "viral infection that causes liver swelling, called inflammation." The clinic adds, "Hepatitis C can lead to serious liver damage."