Tommy Lee Still Has an Impressive Net Worth Years After Mötley Crüe Rose to Fame
Tommy Lee is known as the longtime drummer for Mötley Crüe.
Whether you know him as the drummer for Mötley Crüe or just Pam Anderson's ex-husband, Tommy Lee has been part of the entertainment industry for literal decades. Although his band had far more prominence at the time of its inception in the 80's, he is still regarded as a musical icon. And with that being the case, what is Tommy Lee's net worth?
The musician has faced legal trouble, been married four times, and has two children with his ex Pam. And, despite it all, he still reportedly maintains a sizable net worth that says a lot about the career that, for him, began in the late 70's and lasted for most of his life. He even attempted to go solo at one point, proving that he has never really stopped making music in some capacity.
What is Tommy Lee's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tommy Lee's net worth is $70 million. Tommy was one of the founding members of Mötley Crüe in 1981. As an experienced drummer, he became known for the band, and it was thanks to the group that Tommy's career as a musician exploded. The band had some issues over the years, but in May 2024, the band announced plans for new music together.
Tommy Lee
Musician
Net worth: $70 milliom
Tommy Lee started the band Mötley Crüe in 1981 with Nikki Sixx. Tommy has also had multiple public relationships, including the marriage to his now ex-wife Pam Anderson, with whom he shares two kids.
Birthdate: Oct. 3, 1962
Birthplace: Athens, Greece
Marriages: Elaine Starchuk (m. 1984; div. 1985), Heather Locklear (m. 1986; div. 1993), Pamela Anderson (m. 1995; div. 1998), and Brittany Furlan (m. 2019)
Children: Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee
Tommy, Vince Neil, and Nikki Sixx spoke with Paste Magazine at the time about continuing to make music and consistently going on tour.
"We're grateful, because that just doesn't happen to everybody," Tommy said. "If I ever took any of this for granted, forgive me, because what I'm seeing here, we still have work to do. And I think that's probably the biggest thing for the three of us when we talk to the audience about how grateful we are for today. It happens to very, very few, if it does."
Tommy Lee has been married four times.
Outside of music, Tommy has made countless headlines over the years for his multiple marriages and issues within his relationships. He was first married to model Elaine Starchuk in 1984, though they divorced a year later. He was married to actress Heather Locklear from 1986 until 1993. Tommy and Pam were married from 1995 until 1998, and he married for a fourth time in 2019, this time to actress and influencer Brittany Furlan.