Tommy Lee Still Has an Impressive Net Worth Years After Mötley Crüe Rose to Fame

Whether you know him as the drummer for Mötley Crüe or just Pam Anderson's ex-husband, Tommy Lee has been part of the entertainment industry for literal decades. Although his band had far more prominence at the time of its inception in the 80's, he is still regarded as a musical icon. And with that being the case, what is Tommy Lee's net worth?

The musician has faced legal trouble, been married four times, and has two children with his ex Pam. And, despite it all, he still reportedly maintains a sizable net worth that says a lot about the career that, for him, began in the late 70's and lasted for most of his life. He even attempted to go solo at one point, proving that he has never really stopped making music in some capacity.

What is Tommy Lee's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tommy Lee's net worth is $70 million. Tommy was one of the founding members of Mötley Crüe in 1981. As an experienced drummer, he became known for the band, and it was thanks to the group that Tommy's career as a musician exploded. The band had some issues over the years, but in May 2024, the band announced plans for new music together.

Tommy, Vince Neil, and Nikki Sixx spoke with Paste Magazine at the time about continuing to make music and consistently going on tour. "We're grateful, because that just doesn't happen to everybody," Tommy said. "If I ever took any of this for granted, forgive me, because what I'm seeing here, we still have work to do. And I think that's probably the biggest thing for the three of us when we talk to the audience about how grateful we are for today. It happens to very, very few, if it does."

