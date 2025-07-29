Pedro Pascal Ditched the Beverly Hills Lifestyle — Here’s Where He Calls Home Pedro also called New York home for 20 years. By Jennifer Farrington Published July 29 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, thanks to standout roles in The Last of Us and Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s no surprise that fans are fully invested in Pedro Pascal. Whether they’re following him online or showing up for his latest project, the love is evident. And it’s not just because of his on-screen presence. Off-screen, Pedro isn’t afraid to speak up for important, and often controversial, causes, including transgender rights and LGBTQ+ issues.

There’s a lot to love about Pedro (maybe that’s why his co-stars don’t mind when he gets a little handsy — it’s reportedly how he deals with nerves). So naturally, fans want to know everything about him: Who is he dating? Is he married? And where does he live? We’ll save the relationship details for another time, but as for where Pedro calls home, here’s what we know.

Where exactly does Pedro Pascal live?

It’s no secret that Pedro Pascal’s work has him traveling everywhere, from London to New Mexico to Iceland, but he does call a loft in Los Angeles home, as he revealed in a June 2025 interview with Vanity Fair. So when he’s not working, traveling, or shooting the next big film or show, he might just be at home in L.A.

Pedro once tried the whole luxe house in the Hollywood Hills, like most actors do, especially since his net worth is estimated at $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. But it didn’t quite work out. He revealed in the interview that when he did live in Beverly Hills, his neighbors weren’t exactly the best, and, as Vanity Fair put it, “the claustrophobic nature of the neighborhood made him feel lonely and depressed.”

Around 2020, when COVID hit, Pedro started browsing Airbnb listings and found a guesthouse-style loft behind a main home near the water. With easy access to outdoor activities like walking and biking, plus the artist’s den vibe and owners who “treat him like family,” he decided to stay. He’s kept that loft for the past five years. And while he admits it sometimes feels like a “storage unit” because he’s always traveling, it’s the place he calls home.

Pedro Pascal also called New York home for 20 years.

While we know Pedro rents a loft in Los Angeles, he once called New York home. It’s not entirely clear if he still owns property there (or rents one), though some sources suggest he might. In his June 2025 Vanity Fair interview, Pedro proudly shared that he lived in New York for 20 years, but his use of the past tense (“lived”) leads us to believe he may only stay there now when filming or attending big events. He might not have his name tied to any leases or long-term contracts.

But Pedro definitely has deep roots in New York. If you didn’t know, he wasn’t always a successful actor. In his early 20s, he lived in Brooklyn while trying to make it as a struggling actor. And this chapter of his life was far from easy.