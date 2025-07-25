'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Post-Credits Scene Sets up 'Avengers: Doomsday' The post-credits scenes are a reminder of what's still to come. By Joseph Allen Published July 25 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Marvel

The Fantastic Four were among the first superheroes in Marvel's comic universe, but it has been a struggle to get them to the big screen. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the fifth movie to adapt the characters, and the first to include them in the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Given that these characters are expected to be a major part of Marvel moving forward, it's fair to wonder what this movie might be setting up for the future of the universe. One of the best places to learn that is in the post-credits scenes, so does this movie have any. Here's what we know.



Does 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' have any post-credits scenes?

As is pretty standard for Marvel, First Steps has one mid-credits scene and one post-credits scene. The movie, which runs under two hours, is set in its own universe where there are no other superheroes, so there are still pretty big questions about how the movie will ultimately connect to all the other Marvel stuff we've seen. We start to move towards an answer at the end of First Steps.

What happens in the post-credits scenes?

The mid-credits scene is the more significant of the two and features a pretty major time jump four years into the future. The scene starts with the Fantastic Four still living in the Baxter Building, and focuses on Sue as she reads a bedtime story to Franklin, who is now 4 years old. When she leaves the bedroom to get another book, though, she notices that an intruder has entered the building.

While we don't see his face, it's a cloaked figure holding a silver mask who is very obviously Doctor Doom. We then see text appear on screen saying "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday." Clearly, then, this is very directly setting up the events of Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, and also the Fantastic Four arriving in the version of Earth with the rest of the Marvel universe.



Doomsday is set to hit theaters in December of 2026, so it'll be more than a year before we see this cast together again on screen. We also know from the post-credits scene for Thunderbolts* that the Fantastic Four will be arriving on the Marvel Earth near the beginning of Doomsday. What's less clear, though, is whether this crew knows Doctor Doom already or not.