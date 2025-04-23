What Does "Protect the Dolls" Mean? Pedro Pascal's Fashion Statement Explained​ What did the shirt Pedro Pascal was wearing that said "protect the dolls" mean? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 23 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When Pedro Pascal walked the red carpet at the Thunderbolts premiere on April 22, 2025, it wasn’t the movie that got people talking — it was his shirt. In big, bold letters, it said, “Protect the Dolls.” It didn’t take long for photos of Pedro and his shirt to spread all over social media. Fans were all asking the same thing. What does “protect the dolls” mean? Furthermore, why was Pedro wearing a shirt that said this?

Online reactions came in fast. Some people were hyped, calling him a “progressive zaddy.” Others weren’t impressed, calling the shirt cringe or claiming he was just trying to stir up attention. One person even suggested Pedro didn’t know what the shirt meant and had been dressed by a publicist. That theory, however, doesn’t really hold any water considering his personal connection to the saying. So, what does it mean? Keep reading for the details.

What does “Protect the Dolls” mean?

“Dolls” is a term of endearment used to refer to trans women and femmes. The phrase “protect the dolls” has grown into a rallying cry against the violence and political attacks on the transgender community. So, wearing a shirt that says “protect the dolls” isn’t just a fashion choice — it’s a statement.

There is no denying that Pedro’s shirt made waves on social media. This, however, wasn’t a decision the actor made out of nowhere. He’s been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights for years. Even more so after his sister, Lux, came out as transgender in 2021. Pedro is not shy about discussing how proud he is of his sister. Likewise, he regularly uses his social media platform to raise awareness on transgender rights. So, wearing this shirt was certainly in his wheelhouse.

According to USA Today, the moment was anything but accidental. While the Thunderbolts premiere was a major Hollywood event, Pedro’s choice to wear that shirt reminded people that visibility and support can show up anywhere — even on a red carpet.

Pedro Pascal has always shown up for the people he cares about

Pedro isn’t new to this kind of advocacy. His support for Lux hasn’t just been something he talks about in interviews — it shows up in his social media, his public appearances, and now, in what he wears. In past posts, he’s called Lux “powerful” and “brilliant,” and he’s never been shy about standing beside her in the fight for trans rights.

For fans who know Pedro’s history, the shirt felt honest and personal. Of course, that didn’t stop people from having opinions. Some critics rolled their eyes. Others praised the move. And, in true internet fashion, the phrase “Protect the Dolls” started trending. Still, for a lot of people — especially those in the LGBTQ+ community — the message landed exactly as it should have. It was a reminder that there are people in the spotlight who aren’t afraid to say something, even in a world where that can lead to backlash.