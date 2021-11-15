Actors in the Transgender Community Are Making Leaps and Bounds in Their Upcoming Roles

While the non-binary actor has portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in several movies throughout the DC Extended Universe (including a brief cameo in the CW show), Ezra Miller will soon reprise the role in a solo Flash film in 2022.

Ezra uses they/them pronouns "in a pointed refusal to be gendered," as stated in an interview with GQ. Ezra is a known activist, having joined in on Hollywood's #MeToo movement with their own story about sexual harassment in the acting industry.