The Real Story of Where Yasmine Bleeth Is Now and Why She Left Hollywood

Yasmine Bleeth was last spotted by paparazzi in January 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published July 29 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET

It’s been years since fans last saw Yasmine Bleeth on screen, and the curiosity about her life hasn’t faded. Once one of the most recognizable faces from Baywatch, Yasmine seemed to disappear from Hollywood without a trace.

As of July 2025, she remains retired, avoiding social media and living far from the public spotlight. The last time fans caught a glimpse of her was during a rare outing in Los Angeles in January 2025, when she was photographed alongside her husband, Paul Cerrito, per Daily Mail Online. So, where is Yasmine Bleeth now, and why is she so far from the spotlight? Keep reading as we take a closer look at her life.



What do fans know about Yasmine Bleeth now and her life away from Hollywood?

Yasmine rose to fame in the 1990s as Caroline Holden on Baywatch. By the early 2000s, she stepped away from acting. Her struggles with addiction, which she has openly discussed in the past, were a turning point in her career and personal life. Since then, she has chosen to live a quieter, more private life with her husband.

She reportedly splits her time between Los Angeles and Arizona, avoiding interviews and appearances. According to Nicki Swift, Yasmine’s decision to leave the spotlight was intentional, as she prioritized her health and happiness over Hollywood fame.

Why do fans rarely see updates on Yasmine’s life?

For fans eager to know what Yasmine is doing now, social media is no help — she doesn’t have public accounts on any major platforms. That means updates are few and far between, surfacing only through the occasional paparazzi sighting.

These rare glimpses are usually enough to spark a wave of fan conversation, especially when new photos reveal how much time has passed since her days running on the beach in that iconic red swimsuit. Articles from outlets like the New York Post often highlight just how drastically her public appearances have declined.

Occasional paparazzi sightings keep fans connected to Yasmine.

When Yasmine does appear in public, it’s a big moment for longtime fans. According to Daily Mail Online, a sighting in January 2025 showed her running errands in Los Angeles. The photos of a cosmetic-free Yasmine quickly made rounds online. Fans were excited to see her but quick to comment on how different she looked compared to her Baywatch days.

It’s these fleeting sightings that keep fans connected. These moments remind fans of the actress they admired in the 1990s. Unfortunately, these rare moments are also the only time fans get any real updates on Yasmine as she lives an extremely private life after stepping out of the spotlight.

